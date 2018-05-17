Trump meets with NATO secretary general — live updates

President Trump is meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the White House Thursday, amid tense times for international relations. Mr. Trump told reporter that "whatever happens, happens" with North Korea, which has threatened to cancel the summit with the U.S.

But the president said the White House has not been notified of any changes, with a date of June 12 in Singapore set.

"Nothing has changed on North Korea that we know of," he said.

The president has been critical of NATO member states during his administration, accusing them of not paying their fair share of the cost of their mutual defense -- 2 percent of each country's gross domestic product annually. This topic is going to be raised again in the meeting between the two leaders, who are also expected to talk about the NATO summit, and combatting terrorism.

Mr. Trump, as president-elect also called NATO obsolete but backtracked on those comments after taking office, calling NATO "no longer obsolete." Mr. Trump's "America First" policy approach has concerned some that he might be giving NATO a backseat.

Stoltenberg, who is Norwegian, has interacted with Mr. Trump before. Mr. Trump welcomed Stoltenberg to the White House in April 201. There is no joint press conference scheduled for Stoltenberg's visit, as there typically are for such visits and as there was when Stoltenberg visited last year.