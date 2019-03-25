Trump meets with Netanyahu at White House amid Mueller report fallout - live updates

President Trump is welcoming Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the White House Monday, a high-profile visit for the embattled prime minister, who is facing a slew of corruption charges as he stands for re-election next month. The visit with the president showcases the strong ties between the U.S. and Israel as well as the warm relationship Netanyahu shares with Mr. Trump.

Netanyahu was supposed to have a state dinner at the White House Tuesday and address the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), but cut his visit short after a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip into Israel struck a house overnight, building already sky-high tensions in the region.

Last week, Mr. Trump gave Netanyahu another boost with his tweet asserting that Israel should have full sovereignty over the Golan Heights, which Israel seized from Syria during the 1967 Six-Day War. Peace talks between Syria and Israel have continued on and off since Israel unilaterally annexed the area in 1981, a move which was not recognized internationally.

The visit also comes a day after the attorney general released a summary of findings by special counsel Robert Mueller in his Russia investigation into collusion and obstruction of justice. Mueller concluded that the Trump campaign did not conspire or coordinate with the Russian government in its attempts to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential election, but his office did not reach a conclusion on whether Mr. Trump obstructed justice. On this matter, Mueller stated that, "while this report does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him."

Mr. Trump welcomed the report and declared himself completely exonerated. "Complete and total exoneration," he told reporters as he left Florida for Washington Sunday. "It's a shame that our country had to go through it," Mr. Trump said, adding that he hoped there would be an investigation "into the other side."