Mueller report: Democrats, Republicans react to special counsel's findings

Republicans are claiming victory after Attorney General William Barr wrote in a letter to members of Congress that special counsel Robert Mueller "did not find that the Trump campaign or anyone associated with it conspired or coordinated with Russia" during the 2016 campaign.

The special counsel did not make a determination as to whether President Trump committed obstruction of justice, although Barr and Deputy Attorney General concluded that the evidence was insufficient to establish that Mr. Trump committed obstruction. Mueller's report "does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him," Barr wrote, summing up Mueller's stance on the matter.

The decision is seen by the president and his supporters as vindication of the president and by many Democrats as proof that further investigation is needed. Here is a rundown of the reactions from Democrats and Republicans in Congress, as well as allies of the president:

White House

Mr. Trump told reporters that "after so many people have been hurt," the investigation had found there was "no collusion with Russia."

"Complete and total exoneration. It's a shame that our country had to go through it," Mr. Trump said, adding that he hoped there would be an investigation "into the other side."

"This was an illegal takedown that failed its complete exoneration. No collusion, no obstruction," he said.

Mr. Trump tweeted a similar comment, writing: "No Collusion, No Obstruction, Complete and Total EXONERATION. KEEP AMERICA GREAT!"

Mr. Trump has long maintained that there was no collusion with Russians during the 2016 campaign, and has often called Mueller's investigation a "hoax" and a "witch hunt."

Democrats in Congress

Democrats in Congress generally called for further investigations into Mr. Trump's organization and campaign. On Twitter, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler called on Barr to testify before Congress. He said that the four-page letter was not sufficient to come to conclusions about Mueller's investigation.

"Special Counsel Mueller clearly and explicitly is not exonerating the President, and we must hear from AG Barr about his decision making and see all the underlying evidence for the American people to know all the facts," Nadler wrote, adding that "DOJ owes the public more than just a brief synopsis and decision not to go any further in their work."

"In light of the very concerning discrepancies and final decision making at the Justice Department following the Special Counsel report, where Mueller did not exonerate the President, we will be calling Attorney General Barr in to testify before @HouseJudiciary in the near future," Nadler said, expressing skepticism about Barr's summation.

The House Judiciary Committee has opened an investigation into Mr. Trump, as has the House Intelligence Committee.

Sen. Chris Coons, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, told CBS News' Nancy Cordes: "We will have a hard fight ahead over release of the full report and materials. Given this statement, Congress is justified in seeking a broad view of what materials led to" the conclusion that Mr. Trump was not completely exonerated.

Democrats have universally called for the full report to be released, including numerous Democratic presidential candidates.

Republicans in Congress



Mr. Trump's allies in Congress are crowing about the report, saying that it vindicates the president.

"I have just received topline findings from Attorney General Barr. Good day for the rule of law. Great day for President Trump and his team. No collusion and no obstruction. The cloud hanging over President Trump has been removed by this report," said Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, a staunch ally of the president, on Twitter. "Bad day for those hoping the Mueller investigation would take President Trump down."

Graham continued that it was time for the country to "move on" and "get ready to combat Russia" in the 2020 elections. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, of California, also said in a statement that it was time for the country to move past the investigation, and accused Democrats of "acting irresponsibly" and being too eager to pursue investigations against Mr. Trump.

Rep. Jim Jordan, an ally of Mr. Trump's in the House, simply tweeted: "No collusion! No obstruction! It's time to move on."