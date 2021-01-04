Trump to award Medal of Freedom to allies Jim Jordan and Devin Nunes

Washington — President Trump is expected to award GOP Congressmen Devin Nunes of California and Jim Jordan of Ohio, two of his staunchest allies on Capitol Hill, with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, multiple sources confirmed to CBS News.

The award is the nation's highest civilian honor and is bestowed on people "who have made exceptional contributions to the security or national interests of America, to world peace, or to cultural or other significant public or private endeavors," according to the White House.

Nunes and Jordan have been two of Mr. Trump's most vocal supporters in Congress, defending the president during the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election and throughout the impeachment proceedings last year. Nunes is expected to receive the award Monday, according to sources familiar with the event, while Jordan will be given the Medal of Freedom next week, two sources confirmed to CBS News.

The top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, Nunes' majority staff wrote a controversial memo in 2018 alleging the FBI and Justice Department improperly spied on Trump's associates and harbored an anti-Trump bias. He has also claimed members of Mr. Trump's transition team were improperly "unmasked" by members of the intelligence community during the Obama administration.

Republican Representatives Devin Nunes and Jim Jordan listen during a hearing before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill on Friday, November 15, 2019. Alex Brandon / AP

Mr. Trump erroneously suggested in an interview with "Fox and Friends" in 2018 that Nunes should receive the Medal of Honor for his response to special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. The Medal of Honor is the country's highest military decoration.

Jordan, the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee, accused Democrats of launching politically-charged investigations designed to undermine Mr. Trump's presidency and suggested the FBI and Justice Department during the Obama administration engaged in misconduct. The Ohio Republican led the team of GOP lawmakers who defended Mr. Trump during the impeachment trial held by the Senate last year, after which he was acquitted on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Across his presidency, Mr. Trump has awarded the Medal of Freedom to a bevy of sports figures, as well as his political backers, including Miriam Adelson, wife of GOP megadonor Sheldon Adelson, former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Roger Staubach and famed golfer Tiger Woods.

Lou Holtz, the Hall of Fame college football coach who delivered remarks in support of Mr. Trump at the Republican National Convention in August, received the award from the president last month.