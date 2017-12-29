Trump: Maybe frigid East could use some "good old Global Warming"

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- President Trump said Thursday the East Coast might need "a little bit of that good old Global Warming" as large swaths of the nation deal with bitterly cold temperatures that are expected last into the holiday weekend:

In the East, it could be the COLDEST New Year’s Eve on record. Perhaps we could use a little bit of that good old Global Warming that our Country, but not other countries, was going to pay TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS to protect against. Bundle up! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 29, 2017

The president didn't acknowledge the difference between weather and climate. Weather refers to the atmospheric conditions during a shorter period, while climate is a longer view of weather patterns.

Mr. Trump has repeatedly expressed skepticism about climate change science, calling global warming a "hoax" created by the Chinese to damage American industry.

He announced earlier this year his intention to pull out of the landmark Paris climate agreement aimed at curbing greenhouse gas production. The accord set goals for slowing the rate of climate change by reducing the emissions that contribute to melting Arctic ice, increasing sea levels and changing weather patterns across the globe.

The U.N.'s weather and climate agency said last month that 2017 was on track to become the hottest year on record aside from those impacted by the El Niño phenomenon, which can contribute to higher temperatures.

Last year set a record for Earth's average global temperature.

Mr. Trump is spending the holidays at his golf club in Florida.