Trump lawyer Michael Cohen to be interviewed by Senate Intel Committee staff Tuesday

President Trump's personal lawyer Michael Cohen is scheduled to appear before Senate Intelligence Committee staff on Tuesday, as the panel investigates any possible ties between the Trump campaign and Russian entities, CBS News has confirmed.

According to a source familiar with the situation, Cohen will be interviewed by committee staff.

The Senate Intelligence and Judiciary Committees has issued subpoenas over the past few months to various close allies of President Trump, including his former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort; Mr. Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr., and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

Cohen has refuted claims made in a 35-page dossier that Mr. Trump was involved in any efforts to collude with the Russian government, and he has denied allegations that he himself had secret meetings with Kremlin officials in August 2016 in Prague.

However, just last month, Cohen acknowledged that the Trump Organization pursued a Trump Tower project in Moscow and that he had reached out to the spokesman for President Vladimir Putin about the project.

This revelation appeared to conflict with Mr. Trump's repeated assertion over the campaign and during his time in office that his associates had nothing to do with Russia.

CBS News' Walt Cronkite contributed to this report.