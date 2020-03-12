Watch: Trump meets with Irish prime minister amid coronavirus spread

President Trump is hosting Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar at the White House on Thursday to celebrate the ties between the United States and Ireland. The visit comes in the wake of Mr. Trump's decision to impose travel restrictions on Europe due to the global spread of the deadly coronavirus.

The restrictions don't apply to Ireland, or to the United Kingdom.

Varadkar is scheduled to arrive at the White House at 10:45 a.m. ET, followed by a meeting with Mr. Trump in the Oval Office.

Thursday, March 12, 2020

The president's meeting with the Irish prime minister is one of the few events that is charging ahead as the U.S. grapples with the spread of the coronavirus. There are more than 1,300 confirmed cases of the illness in the country, according to Johns Hopkins University.

As of Thursday there were 43 confirmed cases in Ireland.

Varadkar is set to attend the annual "Friends of Ireland" luncheon hosted by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Capitol Hill on Thursday. While Mr. Trump went to the luncheon in the first three years of his presidency, he is skipping this year's event, citing the impeachment inquiry launched by House Democrats last year.

"Since the speaker has chosen to tear this nation apart with her actions and her rhetoric, the president will not participate in moments where she so often chooses to drive discord and disunity," White House spokesman Judd Deere said earlier this week.

Officials in Washington, D.C., and around the nation have begun to cancel large events due to the coronavirus, which has spread to more than 100 countries. At the White House, public tours have been halted and in the U.S. Capitol, congressional leaders are nearing a pause on tours.

Mr. Trump also canceled upcoming events in Nevada, Colorado and Wisconsin "out of an abundance of caution from the coronavirus outbreak," White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said late Wednesday.

The White House and Congress are weighing a legislative package to provide economic relief to businesses and people impacted by the virus.