House to release transcripts of impeachment testimony this week, top Democrat says

Washington — Congresswoman Jackie Speier of California, a member of the Democratic majority in the House Intelligence Committee, said the American public can expect to see this week transcripts of recent closed-door congressional appearances by current and former Trump administration officials at the center of the impeachment inquiry.

"I think you're going to see all of the transcripts that are going to be released probably within the next five days," Speier said on "Face the Nation" Sunday. "I don't know if they're all going to be released on the same day. But they're going to be very telling to the American people."

In recent weeks, congressional testimony from several current and former officials has detailed a shadow diplomatic campaign by allies of the president to communicate to a newly elected Ukrainian government that a White House meeting and a multimillion-dollar military aid package were contingent on Ukraine launching and announcing several investigations.

Last week, U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel and National Security Council official Alexander Vindman told lawmakers in a closed-door hearing that he was concerned that Mr. Trump's political requests during his July call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky could undermine national security and erode the bipartisan support in Congress for Ukraine.

Although most opening statements and some instances of the hours-long hearings have emerged in the press, the Democratic-led committees spearheading the inquiry have not released full transcripts of the depositions, which would include the back-and-forth between those testifying and the lawmakers asking questions.

On Thursday, the House voted along party lines to formalize the impeachment inquiry and pave the way for public hearings. Speier on Sunday said those hearings could start taking place next week.

The California Democrat suggested the transcripts and the public hearings will allow the American to reach the same conclusion most of her Democratic colleagues have already made.

"That's going to give the American people an eye on exactly what we have heard. And what we have heard is growing evidence of grounds for impeachment," Speier added.