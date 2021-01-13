Watch Live: House considers impeaching Trump for second time

Washington — The House of Representatives is convening Wednesday to vote to impeach President Trump on one count of incitement of insurrection, one week after a mob of the president's supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol building in an effort to delay Congress reaffirming President-elect Joe Biden's victory.

The article of impeachment, introduced Monday by House Democrats, accuses Mr. Trump of "willfully inciting violence against the government of the United States" in violation of his constitutional oath and duty. If the House approves the measure, which it is expected to do, Mr. Trump will be the only president in U.S. history to be impeached twice.

What: House of Representatives convenes to vote to impeach President Trump

Date: Wednesday, January 13, 2021

Time: House session starts at 9 a.m. ET

"President Trump gravely endangered the security of the United State and its institutions of government," the article states. "He threatened the integrity of the democratic system, interfered with the peaceful transition of power, and imperiled a coordinate branch of government. He thereby betrayed his trust as president to the manifest injury of the people of the United States."

The vote, expected to take place later Wednesday, is the culmination of swift efforts by the Democrat-led House to punish Mr. Trump for his role in inciting the violence at the Capitol, which led to the deaths of four protesters and one U.S. Capitol Police officer harmed in the melee. The House late Tuesday passed a resolution calling on Vice President Mike Pence to convene the Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove Mr. Trump from office, but Pence told House Speaker Nancy Pelosi he would not do so.

While the first impeachment push from the House was nearly divided along party lines, a number of Republicans are expected to break with Mr. Trump and vote to impeach him Wednesday.

At least five GOP lawmakers — Liz Cheney of Wyoming, the House's No. 3 Republican, John Katko of New York, Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, Jaime Herrera Beutler of Washington and Fred Upton of Michigan — have publicly said they will vote to impeach the president, and the ranks of Republicans joining them could grow.

In anticipation of the House vote and forthcoming Senate trial, Pelosi on Tuesday named the nine House Democrats who will be impeachment managers, effectively serving as the prosecutors who will make the House's case against Mr. Trump during proceedings in the upper chamber.