Trump and Harris' policy plans and views on gun control for the 2024 election

Gun control is one of the most polarizing issues in American politics, and it's been a topic of contention in the 2024 presidential election. Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump have been at odds over guns — Trump has told voters Harris "wants to confiscate your guns," a point Harris denies. She wants to see stronger gun control laws on the books but also says she's a gun owner. Here are Trump's and Harris' stances and policy plans to address gun violence in America.

Kamala Harris' stance on guns

Harris says she favors the Second Amendment and said in the Sept. 10 debate with Trump that she owns a gun, a revelation told 60 Minutes

Harris' running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, also owns a gun and is an avid hunter. He even held an "A" rating from the NRA at one time, but his grade fell to an "F" in 2018, when he backed stricter gun laws in Minnesota following the Parkland, Florida, school shooting. On the campaign trail in October 2024, Walz went hunting

Kamala Harris' policy plans on guns

Her campaign website says if Harris is elected, she would "ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, require universal background checks, and support red flag laws that keep guns out of the hands of dangerous people."

Though she says she is a Second Amendment advocate, Harris also favors stronger gun control measures. In a speech on Sept. 12, Harris promised to "pass an assault weapons ban, universal background checks and red flag laws."

Donald Trump's stance on guns

Trump "believes that every American has a God-given right to protect themselves and their family and has proven through his actions that he will defend law-abiding gun owners," his campaign said.

The NRA endorsed Trump in May at its annual convention, and he has addressed the group several times, including in 2022, shortly after the Uvalde mass shooting.

Shortly after taking office in 2017, Trump signed a bill that rolled back an Obama-era regulation that made it harder for people with mental illnesses to purchase a gun.

After the Las Vegas mass shooting in Oct. 2017, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms under the Trump administration banned bump stocks, devices that greatly increase the rate of fire of semi-automatic weapons. The ban was later struck down by the Supreme Court

Donald Trump's policy plans for guns

Trump's campaign said in a statement that he would "terminate every single one of the Harris-Biden's attacks on law-abiding gun owners his first week in office and stand up for our constitutionally enshrined right to bear arms."

Trump said in the same speech he "did nothing" to restrict guns while he was in the White House, although his administration enacted the 2017 bump stock ban. After the 2018 mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, he called on Congress to pass bipartisan legislation to strengthen and improve the national instant criminal background check system. And after the 2019 mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton, Ohio, Trump reiterated support for "red flag" laws Second Amendment activists fought the measure abandoned later that year.