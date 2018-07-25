Body found in waters off Trump NYC golf course

NEW YORK -- An unidentified body was found Wednesday in the waters off a Trump golf resort in New York City, the NYPD said. Police spokesman George Tsourovakas said the decomposed body was discovered Wednesday night in the East River, snagged in rocks about 500 feet off the Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point in the Bronx.

Police said there have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

Authorities were notified after some kids walking along the shore saw the body.

Police did not say how long the body had been in the water.

The victim's age or gender was not immediately known.