Trump has his annual physical at Walter Reed

President Trump's health is "very good," according to White House physician Dr. Sean Conley. Mr. Trump had his second annual physical at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Friday, after the now-infamous Dr. Ronny Jackson gave him a strict regimen to follow last year. Conley conducted this year's examination on Mr. Trump, which took place "over the course of approximately four hours."

"I am happy to announce the President of the United States is in very good health and I anticipate he will remain so for the duration of his Presidency, and beyond," Conley said in a memo after the physical. Conley said that the president was not sedated at any point during the examination.

"The president is very grateful for the outstanding care he received today, and he especially wants to thank all the doctors, nurses, enlisted and civilian staff who participated," Conley said. More detail about the physical is likely to come next week.

Last year, the president was found to be in "excellent health," although he was overweight and agreed he should lose 10 to 15 pounds.

Jackson got into hot water last year after the president liked his performance in a White House press briefing so much that he decided to nominate him to run the Department of Veterans Affairs. But Jackson's past alleged actions as a doctor, from allegedly handing out pills to being drunk on the job, ended that possibility.

But Mr. Trump again elevated Jackson earlier this week, nominating him to serve as assistant to the president and chief medical adviser.