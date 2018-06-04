Ronny Jackson is being investigated by Defense Department inspector general

The inspector general for the Defense Department IG says it is conducting an investigation of White House doctor Ronny Jackson. The office's spokesman, Bruce Anderson, said in a one-line statement, "The DoD Office of Inspector General has initiated an investigation into allegations related to Rear Admiral (Lower Half) Ronny L. Jackson."

The case had been referred to the office, CBS News' David Martin reports, and now the IG has decided there's enough in the referral to warrant an investigation.

Mr. Trump had previously tapped White House doctor Ronny Jackson to run the VA, but unsubstantiated allegations about Jackson's conduct tanked his nomination, and Jackson withdrew. Jackson faced allegations of creating a "hostile work environment." The accusations include "excessive drinking on the job, improperly dispensing meds," said one of the people familiar with the accusations. Then-Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie was subsequently named to the position.