Trump, Finnish President Sauli Niinistö meeting - live updates

President Trump will hold a joint news conference with President Sauli Niinistö of Finland Monday at 4:20 p.m. ET after meeting with him earlier in the afternoon.

The conference will mark the first time Mr. Trump has spoken publicly since Tropical Storm Harvey, and he is expected to comment on the devastation the storm has caused in Texas. During the course of the storm, Mr. Trump sent out multiple tweets, both relating to Harvey and otherwise. On Monday, the president also declared an emergency for Louisiana, which could see up to 25 inches of rainfall in some parts.

HISTORIC rainfall in Houston, and all over Texas. Floods are unprecedented, and more rain coming. Spirit of the people is incredible.Thanks! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2017

The president may also be questioned about his Friday-evening pardon of former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio.

Mr. Trump plans to visit the flooding in Texas Tuesday where he will address the federal response to the natural disaster, which has affected roughly 6.8 million Texas residents and could reach up to $30 billion worth of damage.

