Judge in Trump documents case declines to delay trial for now

Washington — The federal judge overseeing the case involving former President Donald Trump's handling of sensitive government records declined for now to postpone his trial until after the November 2024 presidential election, but said she would revisit the issue in several months.

The 9-page decision by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon maintains the May 2024 trial date she scheduled over the summer. But she said she will consider the matter at a conference set to take place on March 1 after proceedings to determine how classified information will be used in the case.

If the original trial date stands, it would take place as Trump continues his bid for the GOP presidential nomination and weeks before Republicans formally select their nominee to take on President Biden.

The trial is set to be held in Fort Pierce, Florida. In early October, Trump's lawyers asked Cannon to delay the trial until after next year's Nov. 5 presidential election, citing in part ongoing proceedings in a separate case brought against Trump by special counsel Jack Smith in Washington, D.C. Prosecutors charged Trump there with four counts related to alleged efforts to prevent the transfer of presidential power after the 2020 election. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges in both cases.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.