Trump: Diplomatic solution in Iran remains possible and "much easier now"

President Trump told CBS News on Saturday evening that he believes U.S. and Israeli attacks that killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei have been effective and could create a pathway to diplomacy.

"Much easier now than it was a day ago, obviously," Mr. Trump said, when asked about the prospect of a diplomatic solution to the crisis during a phone interview. "Because they are getting beat up badly."

He expressed confidence in the results so far, calling Saturday's strikes "a great day for this country, a great day for the world."

Earlier, Mr. Trump announced that Khamenei, the Iranian supreme leader for nearly 37 years, was killed in the strikes. Sources told CBS News that roughly 40 Iranian officials were killed in the U.S.-Iran attack.

Mr. Trump told CBS News that "there are some good candidates" to lead Iran in the wake of Khamenei's death but did not elaborate.

Early Saturday night, after speaking with officials and world leaders throughout the day, the president said that he continues to closely monitor the Iranian response in the region to the strikes. Iran launched ballistic missiles at Israel and attacks on U.S. allies elsewhere in the Middle East.

"It's what we expected," Mr. Trump said of the retaliatory response, but he noted that Iran's attacks so far are less than what the U.S. and its allies anticipated.

"We thought it'd be double," he said, though he added that the situation remains fluid. "Thus far, it's been less than we thought."

There have been no reports of U.S. deaths or injuries amid the operation in Iran, U.S. Central Command said. In Israel, one person was killed in the retaliatory strikes and dozens were injured.

On Capitol Hill, Republicans have been supportive of the president. Some Democratic leaders, such as Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, have urged Trump to provide "Congress and the American people with critical details about the scope and immediacy of the threat."

When asked if he wants to work with Congress on Iran-related matters moving forward, Mr. Trump said, "I always want to work with Congress. Always. I've always worked with Congress."

Toward the end of the interview, Mr. Trump again praised the U.S. strikes as successful and declined to answer whether he sees the U.S. combat operations in Iran as a "war" with the country. He said he remains focused on eliminating threats to the United States.