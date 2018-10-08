Trump says he has "very good relationship" with Rosenstein, on way to speak at police convention -- live stream

President Trump said he has a "very good relationship" with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, and has no plans to fire him. Rosenstein is accompanying Mr. Trump on his way to Orlando to deliver remarks to the International Association of Chiefs of Police Annual Convention Monday.

Mr. Trump has intended to meet with Rosenstein for days, after the New York Times reported that Rosenstein had suggested wiretapping the president and invoking the 25th Amendment -- claims Rosenstein denied.

The president's trip comes as the White House continues to revel in the successful confirmation of Justice Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. The president, speaking to reporters before heading to Orlando, said the allegations against Kavanaugh were "all made up," and said he thinks the American public will see through Democrats' "charade" in the Kavanaugh saga. Some Democrats are threatening to impeach Kavanaugh if they gain control of Congress.

"The American public has seen this charade, has seen this dishonesty by the Democrats and when you mention impeach, a justice of the United States Supreme Court who is a top scholar, top student, top intellect, and who did nothing wrong, and there was no corroboration of any kind, and went through seven FBI investigations, had nothing to do with any of this stuff," Mr. Trump said.

Upon returning to Washington, the president will later swear in Kavanaugh at a ceremony at the White House. Hours after he was confirmed by the Senate, Kavanaugh was officially sworn in by Chief Justice John Roberts in a private ceremony with his family at the Supreme Court. First Lady Melania Trump will not attend, with her office citing a long-standing prior commitment.

"The first lady regrets that she will not be able to celebrate with the Kavanaugh family on such a special evening, but she has a longstanding prior commitment she was unable to change at the last minute," the first lady's spokesperson, Stephanie Grisham, told CBS News.