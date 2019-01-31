Trump says Paul Ryan reneged on deal to fund border wall

President Trump said in an interview published Wednesday night that former House Speaker Paul Ryan reneged on a deal to fund the border wall while the Republicans controlled Congress and the Senate. In an interview with the conservative website The Daily Caller, Mr. Trump said Ryan promised to fund the wall if the president signed the 2018 spending bill.

"Well, I was going to veto the omnibus bill and Paul told me in the strongest of language, 'Please don't do that, we'll get you the wall.' And I said, 'I hope you mean that, because I don't like this bill,'" Mr. Trump said. "Paul told me in the strongest of terms that, 'please sign this and if you sign this we will get you that wall.' Which is desperately needed by our country. Humanitarian crisis, trafficking, drugs, you know, everything — people, criminals, gangs, so, you know, we need the wall."

Mr. Trump signed the $1.3 trillion spending bill in March to avoid a government shutdown. Hours after signing it, Mr. Trump said he would "never" sign another deal like it again.

"I will never sign another bill like this again," Mr. Trump said at the time. "I'm not going to do it again. Nobody read it. It's only hours old."

Mr. Trump's comments to the Daily Caller came just days after he agreed to sign a bill to reopen the government after a record 35-day shutdown. The bill did not include funding for his border wall.

While Republican Ryan was still the Speaker of the House in December, the House passed a bill that included $5 billion for the border wall but the Senate had already passed a spending bill without that money included. The House bill was considered dead on arrival in the Senate since it would need 60 votes to pass. Mr. Trump said he would not approve a budget without funding for the border wall, leading to the government to shut down.

Ryan left office at the end of 2018, and Democrat Nancy Pelosi took over as House Speaker. Pelosi refused to negotiate with Mr. Trump, and the shutdown stretched on until Jan. 25, when Mr. Trump agreed to sign a compromise bill to reopen the government that did not include border wall funding.

Mr. Trump told The Daily Caller Ryan "went lame duck," then it was "just really an exercise in waving to people and the power was gone so I was very disappointed."

"I was very disappointed in Paul because the wall was so desperately needed. And I'll get the wall," Mr. Trump said.

Mr. Trump also told The Daily Caller he will "think about" asking the FBI to review its policies after his former campaign adviser and longtime ally Roger Stone's early morning arrest. After being asked about how the Mueller investigation is being handled compared to the investigation into Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock, Mr. Trump said" you look at that by comparison to the Russian hoax, it's a shame."

Additionally, Mr. Trump told The Daily Caller he will let the Justice Department decide how to handle special counsel Robert Mueller's report. Mueller's Russia investigation is overseen by the Justice Department.

"They'll have to make their decision within the Justice Department. They will make the decision as to what they do," Mr. Trump said.

Mr. Trump said he "never" spoken to acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker about ending the Mueller investigation.

Whitaker said earlier this week the investigation is "close to being completed."