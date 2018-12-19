Paul Ryan bemoans "broken politics" in farewell address - live stream

House Speaker Paul Ryan will bemoan America's "broken politics" in a farewell speech Wednesday, calling Washington's failure to overhaul costly federal benefit programs "our greatest unfinished business."

How to watch Paul Ryan's farewell speech

Who : Paul Ryan, Speaker of the House of Representatives

: Paul Ryan, Speaker of the House of Representatives What : Farewell Speech

: Farewell Speech Where : Capitol Building – Washington, DC

: Capitol Building – Washington, DC When: 1:00 p.m. ET

Paul Ryan's remarks

"Our complex problems are solvable," Ryan will say, according to prepared remarks obtained by the Associated Press. "That is to say, our problems are solvable if our politics will allow it." But he admits that as he leaves office, he's been stymied by this. "The drivers of our broken politics are more obvious than the solutions," Ryan will say, and, "The state of politics these days is another question, and frankly one I don't have an answer for."

The Wisconsin Republican and former vice presidential candidate is speaking at the Library of Congress, across the street from the Capitol where he served two decades in the House of Representatives.

"Certainly, one Congress cannot solve all that ails us," Ryan will say, noting that "not every outcome has been perfect." Nonetheless, Ryan is "proud of what we have achieved together to make this a stronger and more prosperous country."

Ryan is returning to the place where he laid out his leadership vision three years ago when he became House Speaker.

As part of his departure from Congress, Ryan's office this week released a video series highlighting the 2017 tax cuts that he sees as the central part of his legacy. Ryan, 48, was chairman of the tax-writing House Ways and Means Committee before he became speaker. And in 2012, he was Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney's running mate.

As Ryan has shifted his focus to his retirement from Congress, he has sought to emphasize less partisan themes in his public appearances. He decried "tribalism" and "identity politics" in an interview with CBS News' "Face the Nation" before the midterm elections and told the Washington Post last month he wished he could have accomplished more on immigration reform and addressing the nation's growing debt.