House Republicans meet with Trump, funding bill passage uncertain

Reporting by Rebecca Kaplan and Nancy Cordes

House Republican leaders are meeting with President Trump Thursday morning to figure out a path forward on the continuing resolution to keep the government funded through February, which the Senate passed Wednesday. The bill would avert a government shutdown as Christmas and the new year approach.

House Speaker Paul Ryan, Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Majority Whip Steve Scalise, Republican Conference Chairwoman Liz Cheney and House Freedom Caucus leaders Jim Jordan and Mark Meadows were seen entering the White House to meet with Mr. Trump at noon.

Ryan canceled his weekly press availability Thursday to take a phone call from Mr. Trump. Meanwhile, House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi said that Republicans are in "disarray" right now.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said that Mr. Trump would be meeting with Republican House members at noon on Thursday, adding that he "does not want to go further without border security, which includes steel slats or a wall." In a tweet Thursday morning, Mr. Trump suggested that steel slats were equivalent to a border wall.

The president added a sense of uncertainty to the prospects for the bill when he tweeted Thursday morning, "When I begrudgingly signed the Omnibus Bill, I was promised the Wall and Border Security by leadership. Would be done by end of year (NOW). It didn't happen! We foolishly fight for Border Security for other countries - but not for our beloved U.S.A. Not good!"

Pelosi on Thursday said that additional wall funding would be a "non-starter." She said she doesn't think there's ever an ironclad guarantee that the president will sign anything. If Republicans vote to pass the funding bill, and the president doesn't sign it, it will look like they gave up too easily on his wall funding, CBS News' Nancy Cordes points out. Democrats, who just won over 100 seats in the midterm elections and are set to take the majority in January, have little incentive to cooperate.

Reps. Carlos Curbelo, R-Fla., and Mo Brooks, R-Ala., say there are two big concerns right now: First, there's "no guarantee," as Curbelo put it, that President Trump will sign the bill. Brooks called it "the $5 billion question." Mr. Trump's conservative allies, including Reps. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., and Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, are urging him to veto the bill because of a lack of southern border wall funding.

Adding to the uncertainty, senators were told Wednesday night that they could leave at their discretion. A not insignificant number of them have apparently already left town or are preparing to do so. So, if the House passes a measure that is other than the Senate-passed continuing resolution, it will take some time to get senators back to Washington for a vote.