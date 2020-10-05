Trump to return to White House tonight, though doctors say he may not be "out of the woods"

President Trump tweeted Monday afternoon that he'll be leaving Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and returning to the White House at 6:30 p.m., though the president's doctor said he might not be "out of the woods" yet.

The president announced his expected departure from the military hospital with a tweet. "Don't be afraid of COVID," he wrote. "Don't let it dominate your life."

I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

But although Sean Conley, the president's personal physician, said the president has "met or exceeded" all standard hospital discharge criteria, he said Mr. Trump may not be "out of the woods yet."

Conley declined yet again to say when the president's last negative COVID-19 test was. He also declined to say what the results were of the president's CT scans, saying he's "not at liberty" to say.

The president is still on multiple treatment courses for COVID-19. He announced his diagnosis late last week.

On Monday, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany announced that she, too, has tested positive for COVID-19.

First Lady Melania Trump has been self-isolating at the White House.

This is a developing story and will be updated.