Watch live: Trump gives update on COVID-19 testing

President Trump announced Monday that the federal government will be giving $11 billion to states to expand their testing capacity, as states look to reopen safely.

Vice President Mike Pence told governors earlier in the day that the administration is recommending that more than 1 million nursing home residents and staff be tested in the coming weeks, part of a push to increase testing for COVID-19 across the country.

The Trump administration is eager to see the country's economy restart, although infections continue apace. Two White House officials who have access to the president and vice president have been infected by COVID-19. At this point, both Mr. Trump and Pence have tested negative, and they have largely declined to wear masks in public.

