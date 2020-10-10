At least 25 people in Trump's orbit have tested positive for COVID-19
President Trump announced early Friday, October 2 that he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19, raising questions about the health of those who have been in contact with him recently.
At least 25 people in Trump's orbit have tested positive for COVID-19 since September 29. The following is a running list of the people in the president's orbit who have had recent contact with him or who meet regularly with him and have been tested — or are undergoing testing — for COVID-19 infection:
Trump's family
- Melania Trump: Tested positive on Friday, October 2.
- Ivanka Trump: Tested negative on Monday, October 5.
- Jared Kushner: Tested negative on Monday, October 5.
- Barron Trump: Tested negative on Friday, October 2.
- Donald Trump, Jr.: Tested negative on Friday, October 2.
- Eric Trump: Tested negative on Tuesday, October 6.
- Lara Trump: Tested negative on Tuesday, October 6.
White House
- Counselor to the president Hope Hicks: Tested positive on Thursday, October 1.
- Director of Oval Office operations Nick Luna: Tested positive on Saturday, October 3.
- Assistant press secretary Chad Gilmartin: Tested positive over the weekend of October 3/4.
- White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany: Tested positive on Monday, October 5.
- Senior adviser Stephen Miller: Tested positive on Tuesday, October 6.
- Assistant press secretary Jalen Drummond: Tested positive, CBS News reported Tuesday, October 6.
- Assistant press secretary Karoline Leavitt: Tested positive, CBS News reported Tuesday, October 6.
- Assistant press secretary Harrison Fields: Tested positive, confirmed Thursday, October 8.
- Vice President Mike Pence: Tested negative on Thursday, October 8.
- Chief of staff Mark Meadows: Tested negative on Thursday, October 8.
- Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar: Tested negative on Friday, October 2.
- National Economic Council director Larry Kudlow: Tested negative on Friday, October 2.
- Deputy communications director Dan Scavino: Tested negative on Friday, October 2.
Others
- Former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway: Tweeted on Friday, October 2, that she is positive for COVID-19.
- Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie: Christie, who helped Mr. Trump with debate preparation and spent hours with him and Hicks over several days, tweeted on October 3 that he tested positive. He was admitted to the hospital on October 3. He was discharged from the hospital on October 10.
- Reverend John Jenkins: The president of the University of Notre Dame, who attended Barrett's nomination at the White House has tested positive, according to the university.
- Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien: Tested positive for coronavirus Friday, October 2.
- U.S. Coast Guard Vice Commandant Admiral Charles Ray: Tested positive on Tuesday, October 6. He attended a Gold Star families White House event on September 27.
- Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps Gary Thomas: Tested positive on Wednesday, October 7. Thomas met with Ray on October 2.
- Photojournalist Al Drago: Tested positive on Friday, October 2. He covered Amy Coney arrett's nomination event, and the September 27 White House briefing.
- New York Times correspondent Michael Shear: Tested positive Friday, October 2. He traveled on Air Force One on September 26, when Mr. Trump went to Pennsylvania.
- Unknown journalist: Tested positive on Friday, October 2. The journalist attended the September 27 briefing.
- Unknown journalist: Tested positive Wednesday, October 8. Was last at the White House on October 1.
- Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett: The White House said in a statement that she tested negative on Friday, October 2.
- Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden: Debated Mr. Trump on Tuesday, September 29. Tested negative Thursday, October 8.
- Attorney General Bill Barr: He attended Barrett's nomination announcement at the White House. The Justice Department said he had his fifth negative test on Tuesday, October 6.
- Senior Trump campaign adviser Jason Miller: Miller, who was involved in President Trump's debate prep, tested negative.
- Rudy Giuliani: Tested negative on Monday, October 5, he said in a tweet.
- Chris Wallace: Tested negative on Monday, October 5
- Admiral Brett Giroir: Tested negative as of Wednesday, October 7
- Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe: Tested negative on Friday, October 2
Congress
- Utah Senator Mike Lee (R): Judiciary Committee member who attended Barrett's nomination announcement and met with her this week. Tested positive on Thursday, October 1.
- North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis (R): Judiciary Committee member who attended Barrett's nomination announcement. Tested positive on Friday, October 2.
- Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson (R): Tested positive for the virus on Friday, October 2.
- California Representative Salud Carbajal (D): Tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, October 6, after he was exposed to an individual, reported to be Lee, who had the virus
- Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn (R): Attended debate and flew on Air Force One; Tested negative on Friday, October 2.
- Minnesota Representative Jim Hagedorn (R): Flew on Air Force One; tested negative Friday, October 2.
- Ohio Representative Jim Jordan (R): Attended debate and flew on Air Force One; tested negative on Friday, October 2
- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D): Tested negative on Friday, October 2.
- South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham: The Judiciary Committee chair tested negative on Friday, October 2.
Not in recent contact with Trump, but tested protectively
- Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel: Tested positive on Wednesday, September 29.
- Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin: Tested negative on Friday, October 2.
- Secretary of State Mike Pompeo: He said in Croatia that he tested negative on Friday, October 2.
- Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe: Tested negative on Friday, October 2.
