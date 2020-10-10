President Trump announced early Friday, October 2 that he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19, raising questions about the health of those who have been in contact with him recently.

At least 25 people in Trump's orbit have tested positive for COVID-19 since September 29. The following is a running list of the people in the president's orbit who have had recent contact with him or who meet regularly with him and have been tested — or are undergoing testing — for COVID-19 infection:

Trump's family

Melania Trump: Tested positive on Friday, October 2.

Tested positive on Friday, October 2. Ivanka Trump : Tested negative on Monday, October 5.

Tested negative on Monday, October 5. Jared Kushner : Tested negative on Monday, October 5.

Tested negative on Monday, October 5. Barron Trump : Tested negative on Friday, October 2.

Tested negative on Friday, October 2. Donald Trump, Jr. : Tested negative on Friday, October 2.

Tested negative on Friday, October 2. Eric Trump : Tested negative on Tuesday, October 6.

Tested negative on Tuesday, October 6. Lara Trump: Tested negative on Tuesday, October 6.

White House

Counselor to the president Hope Hicks : Tested positive

: Tested Director of Oval Office operations Nick Luna : Tested positive on Saturday, October 3.

: Tested positive on Saturday, October 3. Assistant press secretary Chad Gilmartin : Tested positive over the weekend of October 3/4.

: Tested positive over the weekend of October 3/4. White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany: Tested positive on Monday, October 5.

Tested positive on Monday, October 5. Senior adviser Stephen Miller : Tested positive on Tuesday, October 6.

: Tested positive on Tuesday, October 6. Assistant press secretary Jalen Drummond : Tested positive, CBS News reported Tuesday, October 6.



: Tested positive, CBS News reported Tuesday, October 6. Assistant press secretary Karoline Leavitt : Tested positive, CBS News reported Tuesday, October 6.

: Tested positive, CBS News reported Tuesday, October 6. Assistant press secretary Harrison Fields: Tested positive, confirmed Thursday, October 8.

Tested positive, confirmed Thursday, October 8. Vice President Mike Pence : Tested negative on Thursday, October 8.

: Tested negative on Thursday, October 8. Chief of staff Mark Meadows : Tested negative on Thursday, October 8.

: Tested negative on Thursday, October 8. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar : Tested negative on Friday, October 2.

: Tested negative on Friday, October 2. National Economic Council director Larry Kudlow: Tested negative on Friday, October 2.

Tested negative on Friday, October 2. Deputy communications director Dan Scavino: Tested negative on Friday, October 2.

Others

Former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway : Tweeted on Friday, October 2, that she is positive for COVID-19 .



Tweeted on Friday, October 2, that she is positive for COVID-19 Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie : Christie, who helped Mr. Trump with debate preparation and spent hours with him and Hicks over several days, tweeted on October 3 that he tested positive. He was admitted to the hospital on October 3. He was discharged from the hospital on October 10.

: Christie, who helped Mr. Trump with debate preparation and spent hours with him and Hicks over several days, tweeted on October 3 that he tested positive. He was admitted to the hospital on October 3. He was discharged from the hospital on October 10. Reverend John Jenkins : The president of the University of Notre Dame, who attended Barrett's nomination at the White House has tested positive, according to the university.

: The president of the University of Notre Dame, who attended Barrett's nomination at the White House has tested positive, according to the university. Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien : Tested positive for coronavirus Friday, October 2.

: Tested positive for coronavirus Friday, October 2. U.S. Coast Guard Vice Commandant Admiral Charles Ray : Tested positive on Tuesday, October 6. He attended a Gold Star families White House event on September 27.

: Tested positive on Tuesday, October 6. He attended a Gold Star families White House event on September 27. Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps Gary Thomas : Tested positive on Wednesday, October 7. Thomas met with Ray on October 2.

: Tested positive on Wednesday, October 7. Thomas met with Ray on October 2. Photojournalist Al Drago: Tested positive on Friday, October 2. He covered Amy Coney arrett's nomination event, and the September 27 White House briefing.

Tested positive on Friday, October 2. He covered Amy Coney arrett's nomination event, and the September 27 White House briefing. New York Times correspondent Michael Shear : Tested positive Friday, October 2. He traveled on Air Force One on September 26, when Mr. Trump went to Pennsylvania.

: Tested positive Friday, October 2. He traveled on Air Force One on September 26, when Mr. Trump went to Pennsylvania. Unknown journalist : Tested positive on Friday, October 2. The journalist attended the September 27 briefing.

: Tested positive on Friday, October 2. The journalist attended the September 27 briefing. Unknown journalist: Tested positive Wednesday, October 8. Was last at the White House on October 1.



Tested positive Wednesday, October 8. Was last at the White House on October 1. Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett: The White House said in a statement that she tested negative on Friday, October 2.

The White House said in a statement that she tested negative on Friday, October 2. Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden: Debated Mr. Trump on Tuesday, September 29. Tested negative Thursday, October 8.

Debated Mr. Trump on Tuesday, September 29. Tested negative Thursday, October 8. Attorney General Bill Barr: He attended Barrett's nomination announcement at the White House. The Justice Department said he had his fifth negative test on Tuesday, October 6.

He attended Barrett's nomination announcement at the White House. The Justice Department said he had his fifth negative test on Tuesday, October 6. Senior Trump campaign adviser Jason Miller: Miller, who was involved in President Trump's debate prep, tested negative.

Miller, who was involved in President Trump's debate prep, tested negative. Rudy Giuliani: Tested negative on Monday, October 5, he said in a tweet.

Tested negative on Monday, October 5, he said in a tweet. Chris Wallace: Tested negative on Monday, October 5

Tested negative on Monday, October 5 Admiral Brett Giroir : Tested negative as of Wednesday, October 7

: Tested negative as of Wednesday, October 7 Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe: Tested negative on Friday, October 2

Congress

Utah Senator Mike Lee (R) : Judiciary Committee member who attended Barrett's nomination announcement and met with her this week. Tested positive on Thursday, October 1.

: Judiciary Committee member who attended Barrett's nomination announcement and met with her this week. Tested positive on Thursday, October 1. North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis (R): Judiciary Committee member who attended Barrett's nomination announcement. Tested positive on Friday, October 2.



Judiciary Committee member who attended Barrett's nomination announcement. Tested positive on Friday, October 2. Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson (R): Tested positive for the virus on Friday, October 2.

Tested positive for the virus on Friday, October 2. California Representative Salud Carbajal (D) : Tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, October 6, after he was exposed to an individual, reported to be Lee, who had the virus



: Tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, October 6, after he was exposed to an individual, reported to be Lee, who had the virus Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn (R) : Attended debate and flew on Air Force One; Tested negative on Friday, October 2.

: Attended debate and flew on Air Force One; Tested negative on Friday, October 2. Minnesota Representative Jim Hagedorn (R): Flew on Air Force One; tested negative Friday, October 2.

Flew on Air Force One; tested negative Friday, October 2. Ohio Representative Jim Jordan (R): Attended debate and flew on Air Force One; tested negative on Friday, October 2

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D) : Tested negative on Friday, October 2.

: Tested negative on Friday, October 2. South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham: The Judiciary Committee chair tested negative on Friday, October 2.

Not in recent contact with Trump, but tested protectively

Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel: Tested positive on Wednesday, September 29.



Tested positive on Wednesday, September 29. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin : Tested negative on Friday, October 2.

: Tested negative on Friday, October 2. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo : He said in Croatia that he tested negative on Friday, October 2.

: He said in Croatia that he tested negative on Friday, October 2. Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe: Tested negative on Friday, October 2.

Alan He contributed to this report.