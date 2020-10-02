President Trump and first lady Melania test positive for COVID-19

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19, the president tweeted early Friday morning. It was an earth-shattering announcement mere weeks from Election Day.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

The positive tests came just hours after it was reported that Mr. Trump's top aide Hope Hicks had tested positive for the virus. Mr. Trump said he and the first lady would begin quarantining immediately.

Mr. Trump is 74 years old and has at least one underlying condition, placing him at a higher risk for complications, according to Centers for Disease Control guidance.

The White House physician issued a memo confirming the positive tests, and saying the president and first lady were doing well and planned to remain at home.

"Rest assured I expect the president to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering, and I will keep you updated on any future developments," wrote Sean Conley, physician to the president.

Mr. Trump met with supporters in person earlier on Thursday, and held a rally with supporters in Minnesota on Wednesday night. He was in Cleveland, Ohio, on Monday for the first presidential debate.

The announcement could not come at a worse time for Mr. Trump politically, only a handful of weeks out from the election and only two weeks from the next presidential debate against former Vice President Joe Biden.

Mr. Trump has often flouted his own administration's guidelines on the virus, including social distancing, mask-wearing, and not gathering in large groups. He has continued to convene large rallies outside.

This is a developing story and will be updated.