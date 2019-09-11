Live

Watch CBSN Live

Trump commemorates 9/11 anniversary — live stream

/ CBS News

CBSN

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are commemorating the 18th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks with a moment of silence and visit to the National 9/11 Pentagon memorial. 

First published on September 11, 2019 / 8:45 AM

© 2019 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In