Trump commemorates 9/11 anniversary — live stream
President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are commemorating the 18th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks with a moment of silence and visit to the National 9/11 Pentagon memorial.
Analysts see room for an easing of tension between Washington and Tehran, but don't expect any sudden breakthroughs
Decision to suspend legislative body was motivated by the "improper purpose of stymying Parliament," the court says
Pyongyang says Kim Jong Un watched latest in series of weapons tests, hours after North said it was willing to resume nuclear talks with U.S. in late September
It's not yet known when the HTV-8 cargo ship will be launched to the International Space Station
Mexico's top diplomat touted his government's efforts to stem the flow of migrants trying to the reach the U.S. and cast a "safe third country" agreement as unnecessary and politically untenable
Extreme weather threatens the livelihood of retail employees, according to a Federal Reserve economist
"There were people from further downtown … covered head to foot in this off-white powder. They looked like ghosts"
When Curtis Whitson realized he and his family were trapped with no way out, he was forced to get creative
After black churchgoers were targeted in Charleston and Mexicans were targeted in El Paso, NAAGA members say they're prepared to defend themselves
Trump allies on the ground in South Carolina, Nevada, Arizona and Kansas moved to cancel the 2020 primary contests
In this episode of "Intelligence Matters," host Michael Morell speaks with journalist and author Garrett Graff about his new book, "The Only Plane in the Sky: An Oral History of 9/11"
A look back at the work of one of the most influential of photographers who created intimate, moody portraits of an America struggling to define itself in a post-war world
Billy Bush is back on television as the new host of the entertainment show, "Extra." His return comes three years after he was suddenly fired, after a 2005 Access Hollywood tape was released showing Bush and Donald Trump engaging in a lewd conversation about women. In a network exclusive, Gayle King went to Burbank Studios in California, where Bush showed her how he's approaching this opportunity with a new perspective.
This summer, Trebek celebrated his 79th birthday and that he completed chemotherapy
It's a new season for "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek. He began season 36 of the legendary show after announcing in March he had been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. "CBS Evening News" anchor Norah O'Donnell has more.
New CBS romantic comedy also explores the immigrant experience in America today
The company's annual product event comes as it's selling fewer and fewer iPhones
Company called HiQ Labs wins court OK to scrape profiles on LinkedIn for data about people's lives and connections
From search to ads to data mining, "an ecosystem where people's whole internet experience is mediated through Google"
It's the third time the Facebook CEO has refused an invitation to appear before a gathering of global lawmakers investigating disinformation
Now hear this: Apple's AirPod sales could exceed $10 billion this year, with 5% to 7% of sales to replace lost ear buds
Craig McLean, NOAA's acting chief scientist, wrote an email to colleagues that called the agency's response "political"
Norwegian-based Equinor says it was unclear how big the spill was at its oil terminal on Grand Bahama
A keystone species for animals and plants, beavers are crafty builders who continually reshape parts of Wyoming's Snake River
The discovery is the largest dinosaur skeleton ever found in the country
India seeks to join the U.S., Russia and China as the only countries to successfully land a spacecraft on the moon
Kansas becomes at least the sixth state to report a death possibly related to e-cigarettes since last month
During a chemotherapy session, the boy's mother allegedly pulled the needle from his arm and the family fled to Ohio
Purdue Pharma, the maker of Oxycontin, is accused of fueling the opioid crisis
FTC tells cannabidiol sellers it's illegal to tout products as a cure or way to prevent disease without evidence
Doctors in North Dakota won't need to tell patients that "it may be possible to reverse the effects of an abortion-inducing drug"
In the classic game's latest version, female players can pass "Go" and collect $240 instead of $200
Maddow had called the conservative network "paid Russian propaganda," which the network claims is "malicious libel"
Limited-edition doll will feature common motifs from the "Día de los Muertos" festival, including skulls and marigolds
Brown's attorney, Darren Heitner, issued a statement saying Brown "denies each and every allegation in the lawsuit"
These are the deadliest mass shootings in American history
Tremaine Jackson, 43, has been relieved of duty after 13 years on the job in central Phoenix
Lawyers for Mark Anthony Soliz, 37, argued that he suffered from fetal alcohol spectrum disorder, which left him with brain damage
An Arizona state trooper has been accused of sexually assaulting at least eight women during traffic stops. Police said they believe there may be more victims.
Lucky us – the rare occurrence hasn't happened in 19 years
India hoped to become the fourth nation to soft-land on the moon with their Chandrayaan-2 space mission. But their space agency, ISRO, lost communication with their lander just before the mission was complete. CBS News Space Consultant Bill Harwood joined CBSN to discuss the apparent failure.
President Trump held a Rose Garden event to commemorate the establishment of the U.S. Space Command Thursday, as the president pushes for the creation of his sixth branch of the military, the Space Force. CBS News' Bofta Yimam reports.
A look back at the work of one of the most influential of photographers who created intimate, moody portraits of an America struggling to define itself in a post-war world
"Everything's gone! Everything!" one woman said after Dorian slammed into the Bahamas
Thanks to some pricey TV deals, a relocation, and brand-new stadiums, the NFL has never been more valuable.
These are the NFL superstars who earn the most cash this season
Was the Colorado mother's 2012 death a suicide, as her husband maintains, or was it murder, as her parents insist?
On America's college campuses, there are epidemics we talk about and those we don't. When sexual assaults or fraternity hazing deaths make headlines, court cases follow and new rules are enacted, but less attention is paid to an underlying issue – binge drinking culture. CBSN Originals explores how drinking to excess is not only considered normal, but cool, and how for many young people "blacking out" is less a rarity than an every weekend occurrence – with grave consequences.
Every Tuesday since September 11th, 2001, Joann, Elaine and Carmen have stood on Main Street in Freeport, Maine, for exactly one hour. They've proudly waved American flags to honor those who risked their lives and those who died. At 74, 77, and 83 years old, they've decided this morning will be their last vigil
To mark the 18th anniversary of September 11, we are hearing from former high school students who sat in classrooms just three blocks from the Twin Towers. A new HBO documentary, " In the Shadow of the Towers: Stuyvesant High on 9/11," revisits the events of 9/11 through the perspective of teenagers who were nearby that day. CBS News’ Adriana Diaz was one of those students.
President Trump is looking for his fourth national security adviser in less than three years after John Bolton left the White House Tuesday. CBS News senior national security analyst Fran Townsend joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss what Bolton's departure says about the Trump administration.
