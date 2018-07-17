Trump claims Queen reviewed guard for 1st time in 70 years -- she's been queen for 65

President Trump claimed Tuesday that during his visit to England, Queen Elizabeth II reviewed her Guard of Honor for the first time in 70 years -- but she's only been queen for 65 years.

"We met with the Queen who is absolutely a terrific person where she reviewed her Honor Guard for the first time in 70 years, they tell me," Mr. Trump said in a meeting at the White House Tuesday. "We walked in front of the Honor Guard and that was very inspiring to see and be with her. And I think the relationship, I can truly say is a good one. But she was very, very inspiring indeed."

The queen was coronated in June 1953.

Mr. Trump walked alongside the queen as she inspected the Honor Guard at Windsor Castle on Friday.

In that meeting, Mr. Trump may have also committed a royal faux pas by momentarily walking in front of Queen Elizabeth as she reviewed the guard.