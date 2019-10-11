Trump announces "Phase One" trade deal reached with China

The U.S. has reached a preliminary trade deal with China, President Donald Trump announced Friday.

As part of the deal, China has agreed to some intellectual property protections and will step up U.S. agricultural purchases. A scheduled tariff increase to 30% on some Chinese imports will not take place, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said.

Mr. Trump said the deal would result in an additional $40 billion to $50 billion in farm purchases by China. The deal will take three to five weeks to put on paper, officials said.

Despite the ceasefire, a broader trade deal faces major obstacles, according to analysts with Eurasia Group, a political risk consultancy.

"National security hawks in the U.S. are determined to show that no trade agreement will stop the U.S. from confronting China on other issues in the relationship, including technology competition, Hong Kong, Taiwan and the South China Sea," they said in a report. "President Donald Trump's willingness to moderate U.S. actions in these areas is likely limited."

Mr. Trump himself has expressed doubts that the two countries can strike a deal before the 2020 election, acting coy on Twitter Thursday ahead of the negotiations.

"Big day of negotiations with China," he tweeted. "They want to make a deal, but do I? I meet with the Vice Premier tomorrow at The White House."

Economists say the ongoing trade dispute with China is denting economic growth in both the U.S. and China, along with other regions around the world.

Since 2018, the U.S. has slapped tariffs on more than $360 billion worth of Chinese imports. The Trump administration had planned next week to raise tariffs on $250 billion in Chinese goods, with another round planned to take effect on Dec. 15 on $160 billion in imports. That would tax virtually every good the U.S. buys from China.

China has retaliated by targeting about $120 billion in U.S. goods and curtailing purchases of certain farm products, including soybeans and pork.

Rachel Layne contributed to this report.