Trump campaign and RNC rake in $212 million in first three months of 2020

What it was like covering the 2020 campaign

What it was like covering the 2020 campaign

Washington — President Trump's reelection campaign and the Republican National Committee jointly brought in a $212 million haul in the first three months of 2020, the Republican National Committee announced Monday.

The latest fundraising figures bring the total raised by the two entities for the 2020 election cycle to more than $677 million, the RNC said. The party and Trump campaign have more than $240 million cash-on-hand.

"Americans can see President Trump leading this nation through a serious crisis and they are responding with their continued enthusiastic support for his reelection," Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale said in a statement.

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said enthusiasm for Mr. Trump and the GOP "remains strong."

"President Trump's unyielding commitment to the American people has shown time and again that he is the president we need to lead our country through this crisis, and it's clear that voters are responding to his bold leadership," she said in a statement.

The $212 million raised from January through March is $56 million more than the two entities raised in the last three months of 2019, according to the RNC. In March alone, the party and the Trump campaign brought in more than $63 million, a dip from the $86 million raised in February.

The coronavirus crisis that has roiled the nation led the RNC and the Trump campaign to alter their fundraising efforts, as states have enacted strict stay-at-home orders and the federal government has recommended people limit gatherings to no more than 10 people.

Last month, the two entities suspended in-person fundraising events and shifted their focus to digital fundraising efforts. Mr. Trump has also nixed his campaign rallies after indicating in early March, as states began to impose restrictions on public gatherings, they would continue. His last rally was March 2 in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Trump campaign has shifted in-person events to virtual seminars and meet-ups.