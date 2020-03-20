Trump campaign, RNC suspend in-person fundraising events

The Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee (RNC) have suspended in-person fundraising events, CBS News has confirmed. The campaign will continue with digital fundraising efforts, according to a Trump campaign official.

In a statement, campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh said the campaign's "unmatched data and digital operation make us uniquely equipped to sustain a digital fundraising operation."

"While we are temporarily suspending in-person fundraising events, we will still be able to gather support from Americans who fully support President Trump, his accomplishments, and his leadership," Murtaugh said. The Trump campaign and RNC officials raised nearly half a billion dollars in 2019.

"The Republican National Committee is in an incredibly strong position. Because of the enthusiasm and support we've seen month after month for President Trump, we have built incredible reserves. And, even during this month dominated by self-quarantines and social distancing we expect to post very strong numbers," RNC Press Secretary Mandi Merritt said in a statement.

The decision comes as schools and businesses across the country have shuttered their doors due to the coronavirus outbreak. More than 150 people in the U.S. have died, and by Thursday, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases topped 10,000.

The development was first reported by CNBC.