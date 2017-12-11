Female accusers of Trump step forward at joint news conference -- live stream

Several women who have publicly accused President Trump of sexual misconduct are speaking out together at a joint news conference on Monday in New York City.

According to a press release, the women will be speaking together for the first time about their experiences with Mr. Trump on Monday which is being held by the organization Brave New Films, a non-profit that creates media and film campaigns surrounding social justice issues.

The women are set to call for "accountability and an investigation by Congress of sexual misconduct by the president."

Mr. Trump had previously vowed to take legal action against the numerous women who have already leveled accusations of misconduct against him during the 2016 campaign.

The press conference comes just one day after Mr. Trump's ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley told CBS' "Face the Nation" that female accusers of the president have the right to be "heard" and "dealt with."

"I think we heard from them prior to the election. And I think any woman who has felt violated or felt mistreated in any way, they have every right to speak up," said Haley.

She added, "I know that he [Trump] was elected. But, you know, women should always feel comfortable coming forward. And we should all be willing to listen to them."