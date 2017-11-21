Sheriff says woman with anti-Trump decal is getting "15 minutes of shame"

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas -- A Texas sheriff who called out a woman that displayed a controversial "F*** Trump" decal is speaking out about her latest move — the addition of an expletive-filled sticker targeting his actions.

Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls told KTRH Radio that he wasn't surprised Karen Fonseca made a public dig at him.

"What direction is the arrow pointing today," he asked. "It's just a sad state of affairs. Our country is at a moral decline."

Nehls told KTRH he feels that Fonseca is "certainly receiving her 15 minutes of fame. I almost believe it's 15 minutes of shame."

Last week Nehls posted a photo of the anti-Trump message on Facebook and threatened Fonseca with a disorderly conduct charge over the decal. She was subsequently taken into custody on a warrant from 2014, and was later released on bond.

Following her release from prison, Fonseca added a second sticker, which reads in part: "F*** TROY NEHLS AND F*** YOU FOR VOTING FOR HIM." She placed the slightly smaller decal to the right of the anti-Trump sticker.

During a news conference held Monday morning, Fonseca's attorney announced they are considering filing a civil rights lawsuit against Nehls.

The Fort Bend County district attorney says his office has no plans to file charges over the sticker.