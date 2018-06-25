Scientist killed while camping with daughters at Malibu Creek State Park

CALABASAS, Calif. — The murder mystery involving a father who was gunned down while camping with his two young daughters in Calabasas is only widening. CBS Los Angeles reports the shooting happened early Friday morning at the Malibu Creek State Park and has baffled detectives.

There is no suspect and no known motive. The deceased was identified as an Irvine man, 35-year-old Tristan Beaudette, a scientist who worked for a pharmaceutical company.

Beaudette was camping with his kids — they were giving a quiet night to his wife so she could study for a big exam.

The victim was shot in the upper torso around 5 a.m. Officials found him bleeding in his tent. Beaudette died at the scene.

It's now being reported that the site of the murder has had an issue with gunfire in the past.

CBS Los Angeles reports Meliss Tatangelo posted video to Facebook last year.

She says she was camping at the same place when around 5 a.m. she heard a loud noise. Later, she said she found a bullet in the back of her car.

In the post, she mentioned other campers heard the loud noise as well and that she reported the incident to the sheriff's department.

Authorities would not confirm if this shooting occurred or if they believe the two incidents might be related. They did tell Holmstrom the murder investigation is still ongoing.

The Beaudette family continues to mourn their loss while trying to make sense of the tragedy.

On Sunday, the family issued a statement that read, in part:

"We are heartbroken by the loss of our beloved friend, husband, and father, Tristan Beaudette, whose life was tragically cut short by a senseless act of gun violence while on a camping trip with his two young daughters. The grief and trauma this loss has caused our close-knit family is indescribable.

Tristan was universally admired by his friends and family. A scientist who loved cooking and micro-brews. Tristan was happiest out in nature, and spent every chance he could hiking, biking, snowboarding and camping with his family. Married to his high school sweetheart, Tristan was a supportive and generous husband, a full partner in every sense of the word."

A friend started a GoFundMe account for the family.