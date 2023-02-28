Tripadvisor names the world's top 25 beaches, three in the U.S.
Some of the world's most breathtaking beaches are located right here in the U.S., in Florida, Georgia and Hawaii, according to a new list from Tripadvisor.
The list, released Tuesday as part of its Travelers' Choice Awards, breaks down the online travel platform's top 25 best beaches in the world, including what makes each one special. Some destinations boast clear waters and black sands while others are tucked behind thick forests with ravishing cliffsides. Three of the beaches are stateside, with the remaining 22 in far-flung destinations like Aruba, Greece, Iceland and Tanzania.
"So whether you're looking to pack a windbreaker or a swimsuit, our list has something for a wide range of travelers — and it might even convince the most ardent beach skeptics to embrace some time on the sand," Tripadvisor's Editorial Head Sarah Firshein said in a statement Tuesday.
The Tripadvisor list lands just as experts predict this year will feature travelers vacationing in not-so-typical places. Travelers in 2023 have been enjoying time off in places like Princeville in Kauai, Hawaii, and Kefalonia, Greece, according to a joint study from Expedia, Hotels.com and Vrbo. In the U.S., travelers are showing interest in cities like Missoula, Montana; Oneonta, New York; Nampa, Idaho, and Bristol, Rhode Island, the study found.
Tripadvisor's top 25 beaches are:
- Baia do Sancho in Fernando de Noronha, Brazil
- Eagle Beach in Eagle Beach, Aruba
- Cable Beach in Broome, Australia
- Reynisfjara Beach in Vik, Iceland
- Grace Bay Beach in Grace Bay, Providenciales in Turks and Caicos
- Praia da Falesia in Olhos de Agua, Portugal
- Radhanagar Beach in Havelock Island, Andaman
- Spiaggia dei Conigli in Lampedusa, Italy
- Varadero Beach in Varadero, Cuba
- Ka'anapali Beach in Lahaina, Hawaii
- Siesta Beach in Siesta Key, Florida
- Driftwood Beach in Jekyll Island, Georgia
- Manly Beach in Sydney, Australia
- Seven Mile Beach in Grand Cayman Islands
- La Concha Beach in Donostia, Spain
- Kelingking Beach in Nusa Penida, Bali
- Playa de Muro Beach in Playa de Muro, Spain
- Playa Manuel Antonio in Manuel Antonio, Costa Rica
- Ipanema Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
- Nungwi Beach in Nungwi, Tanzania
- Falassarna Beach in Falassarna, Greece
- Nissi Beach in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
- Playa Norte in Isla Mujeres, Mexico
- Magens Bay in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands
- Balos Lagoon in Kissamos, Greece
Tripadvisor built its list drawing on millions of reviews that travelers submitted on its website last year.
"Pristine beach that never seems to end," one traveler wrote about Florida's Siesta Beach. "Photographer's dream. A place in the sun that warrants returning again and again."
Another traveler raved about Cuba's Varadero Beach, calling it "postcard perfect."
"The water was the bluest I've ever seen and the sand was powdery white," the reviewer said.
Reynisfjara Beach in Iceland is a newcomer to the list, while Baia do Sancho in Brazil took the top spot this year after placing 8th in last year's ranking.
