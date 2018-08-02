What Trevor Noah has learned about Trump from analyzing his tweets

Trevor Noah is pretty sure President Trump hates Diet Coke more than he hates Hillary Clinton. Why? His Twitter history.

Noah and the writers of "The Daily Show" are out with a new book inspired by the president's tweets called "The Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library," based on the show's successful pop-up library. Noah told "CBS This Morning" on Thursday that looking at his Twitter in a more holistic sense – rather than dissecting it tweet by tweet – offered considerable insights into the president's strategy.

"We can't look at each tweet individually. It doesn't tell you a story. If you wake up every morning and look at a Trump tweet, like Marco Rubio said, you'll go crazy. So, when you put the tweets in context it gives you a pattern," Noah said. "Looking at how he sees the 'witch hunt.' How he sees the investigation against him. How he communicates with people who work for him…You start to notice a trend. So when you put them into categories you realize that not only is he an interesting president but I would say he's the most prolific Twitter user we have seen in our lifetimes."

In his latest controversial post, Mr. Trump called on his attorney general to end the Russia probe immediately, referring to it as a "Rigged Witch Hunt." The tweet prompted some Democrats to accuse the president of obstructing justice.

"What's interesting though is now we're going to engage in a discussion about should versus would… Also, I think it's interesting that Donald J. Trump has flipped the script on everybody. He showed us that the things most people would do in private that would get them busted, if you do them in public it's somehow better. Which is not how I've ever lived my life. I've never seen an instance where doing something bad in public somehow lets you off the hook," Noah said.

