Live: White House briefing August 1, 2018

How to watch today's White House press briefing live:
- Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2018
- Time: 1:15 p.m. ET
- Who: White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders
- Online: Watch live stream on CBSN, or in the player above
Potential briefing topics:
- Special Counsel: In a tweet, President Trump called on Attorney General Jeff Sessions to end special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, calling the probe a "Rigged Witch Hunt";
- John Kelly: After much speculation that White House chief of staff John Kelly may leave his post in the Trump administration, he is expected to serve through 2020, CBS News confirmed;
- Ex-Playboy model: former Playboy model Shera Bechard, who claims to have had an affair Trump fundraiser Elliott Broidy, is now asking for an additional $200,000, beyond a $1.6 million settlement;
- 3D-printed guns: A federal judge in Seattle is temporarily blocking the release of blueprints to make 3D-printed guns. Defense Distributed, founded by Cody Wilson, created the blueprints and reached a settlement with the government in June allowing the blueprints to be made public.
© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.