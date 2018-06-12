Trevor Noah on the power of the spoken word

Trevor Noah's bestselling audiobook about being born in apartheid-era South Africa to a black mother and white father was chosen for Newark, New Jersey's first citywide high school listening club. The club is part of Audible's Project Listen Up, a program that provides free Audible memberships and tablets to all Newark high school students and teachers.

"We had met so many kids who said to me, 'Hey, I love stories, but I'm not a great reader.' Or there's one kid who came up to me and said to me straight, 'Yo, as a young, black man, some of my friends are gonna laugh at me if they find me reading the book, but I love your story,'" Noah told "CBS This Morning" on Tuesday.

It was those stories, in part, that inspired the idea to bring Noah's memoir "Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood" to Newark students. It also reflected a deeper part of "The Daily Show" host's own history.

"What I loved seeing how different people connect with the story when it is spoken to them. I've always been a storyteller. I come from a culture of storytellers. And so to have my book as part of the curriculum but as an audiobook is a completely different way for learners to learn not just about my story but also about South Africa's story. A story of belonging, a story of segregation, a story of overcoming a lot of those obstacles," Noah said.

An important message of Noah's story is about what it takes to become a man. A man is made, not born, and Noah credits his mother for that.

"I realize every day that I'm a product of a person who was greater than myself, who brought me here. And one of the biggest gifts my mother gave me was an opportunity to become a man. You know, you want to be a man, but you have to be created, you know. You have to be taught. You have to be nurtured. And I was really lucky in telling the story that I discovered that my mother was really the hero of my story. I always thought it was me, but I was just her punk-ass sidekick," Noah said.

"CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King noted that Noah doesn't simply read his memoir, he performs it. It's a performance that he said forced him to look at his past in ways he hadn't before.

"It forced me to visualize everything. When you're writing a book, you're in the words. You see the words, and you think through in a different way. When you're performing the audio book, I think the reason this became the biggest selling audio book on Audible was because I poured my heart and soul in it.... I spent hours and hours going back (to the studio) for weeks," he said. "I remembered each person in such a vivid way because I had to embody them for the story."

