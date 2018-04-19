Shooter fires through restaurant window, kills 2 deputies in Trenton, Florida

TRENTON, Fla. -- Someone fired through the window of a restaurant Thursday and fatally shot two Florida deputies, according to authorities. An Alachua County Sheriff's Office news release said the Gilchrist County sheriff's deputies were killed in Trenton.

The release said the deputies were at the Ace China restaurant when the shooter walked up to the building and fired at them through a window. Fellow deputies responding to the scene found the shooter dead outside the business.

The release didn't say how the suspect died. Authorities said there's no apparent motive for the shooting.

The names of the deputies and shooter weren't immediately released.

Trenton is in northern Florida, about 35 miles west of Gainesville.