Travel insurance is a must-have right now - here's why

Travel insurance can protect against financial losses from certain unexpected events, making it a crucial travel tool right now. Getty Images

It seems like there are more issues than ever with travel right now. This summer, a surge in flight disruptions — caused by a mix of flight crew shortages, unexpected weather events, natural disasters and outdated tech, among other issues — caused headaches and financial losses for millions of travelers across the globe.

And these issues don't appear to be improving, either. Mechanical issues and weather delays are continuing to be compounded by airline staffing shortages, causing flight delays, cancellations and interruptions to be the norm rather than the exception. And when this happens, travelers may be stuck with the bill for hotels, flight changes or other travel-related costs.

Luckily, that doesn't have to be the case when you're traveling. By purchasing a travel insurance policy, you can obtain financial protection to cover certain types of unexpected events, such as flight cancellations, lost luggage or medical emergencies while abroad. Many experts recommend purchasing a travel insurance policy, and it may now be more important than ever.

Why travel insurance is a must-have right now

Here are a few of the reasons why travel insurance is worth it for most travelers right now.

Flight cancellations and delays are common

There are a number of ongoing global issues that travelers have to contend with, from political instability to natural disasters and unpredictable weather patterns. Just take the wildfires burning right now on the Greek island of Rhodes, for example, which have caused widespread evacuations and travel interruptions. But any one of these issues can cause a trip cancellation or interruption — which can result in extra costs for hotels, flight changes or rebooking.

And that's where travel insurance comes in. This type of policy provides coverage for non-refundable expenses if your trip gets canceled or cut short due to unforeseen circumstances, so purchasing a policy may save you from hefty financial losses.

Heat waves and weather-related issues are widespread

Health emergencies can strike at any time and in any place, which became quite clear during the pandemic. And the cost of medical treatment abroad can be exorbitant, especially if you require hospitalization or medical evacuation. Travel insurance with comprehensive medical coverage will ensure that you receive necessary medical attention without worrying about the expenses.

With heat waves dominating much of the U.S. and Europe, this type of coverage may be vital for anyone planning to spend extended periods of time outdoors during their trip. It can also be particularly crucial in countries where healthcare costs are high or where your regular health insurance might not provide coverage.

Airline staffing issues are ongoing

Losing your baggage or having it delayed can put a damper on your trip, and it's a common issue right now thanks to widespread airline staffing issues. Without enough staff to handle the summer travel rush, travelers are facing luggage issues on top of flight delays and cancellations.

But travel insurance offers coverage for lost, stolen or delayed baggage, enabling you to replace essential items. Some policies may also provide coverage for personal belongings and valuables, such as laptops, cameras and jewelry.

You may need other types of emergency assistance

Travel insurance can also provide you with emergency assistance, such as help finding a hotel room or getting a flight home if your flight is canceled. Airlines don't have to offer hotel accommodations if flight cancellations are due to weather-related issues, and without this type of coverage, you could be stuck paying out of pocket. And given the recent and widespread issues with flight cancellations, this type of coverage could come in handy if something goes wrong.

The bottom line

In a world where travel uncertainties have become the norm, having travel insurance is no longer just an option; it's a necessity. With this type of coverage, you're protected against various events that can disrupt your travel plans and lead to significant financial losses. So, before you set off on your next adventure, it may be worth securing the right travel insurance plan so you're well-protected, no matter what comes your way.