Toyota recalls 1 million Prius, C-HR vehicles due to fire risk

Toyota is recalling more than a million Prius and C-HR crossovers worldwide because of engine wires that pose a potential fire risk.

The recall involves roughly 192,000 vehicles in the U.S., the automaker said Wednesday in a statement. About half, or 554,000, of 1.03 million affected vehicles are in Japan, where there was one reported case of a wire short-circuiting and producing smoke. No injuries were reported, however.

A U.S.-based spokesperson told CBS MoneyWatch the incident was reported in February of 2018, but was not able to comment on specific details.

The potential fire hazard stems from a wire harness that connects to the vehicle's hybrid power control unit. Dust accumulation might erode insulation on the wires as the vehicle vibrates, potentially causing an electrical short circuit that could produce heat and fire, Toyota said.

The recall involves vehicles made in Japan between June 2015 and May of this year, and includes the plug-in version of the Prius and the C-HR compact crossover SUV.

All known owners will be notified by first-class mail starting late this month, and repairs to prevent the potential scenario will be made at no cost to customers, Toyota said. U.S. consumers with questions can call Toyota at 1-800-331-4331 or 1-800-255-3987.

Toyota recalled nearly 3 million cars in 2016, including the Prius, due to possible fuel tank leaks, as well as an additional 1.43 million vehicles for other reasons. That's on top of the massive recall involving Takata airbags, which has so far affected 23 million vehicles worldwide.