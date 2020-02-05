Tornadoes reported across Mississippi as powerful weather system threatens millions

Several tornadoes have been reported across Mississippi, as part of a powerful weather system charging across the country. More than 60 million people are now in the storm's path.

There are already toppled trees and reports of damage around Mississippi. The dangerous storms, including heavy rain, extended to Louisiana, where high winds brought down scaffolding in New Orleans, crushing the cars below and injuring one person.

CBS affiliate WJTV reports there are several power outages as the storms move through Mississippi.

Trees and power lines down on Bill Collins Rd near Upton, MS. @WJTV #mswx pic.twitter.com/2fpYEQKGNz — John Conway (@John_Conway_wx) February 5, 2020

The same weather system brought snow to parts of Texas and Oklahoma. In Midland, seven inches of snow fell. The Texas Department of Transportation told CBS News that crews have been working for 24 hours plowing roads, and will continue to clear ice and snow. Officials said more than 1,100 sections of roadways have been impacted.

Farther north in Oklahoma City, the storm made a mess of the morning commute, causing fender benders and backups for miles. The Tulsa metro area had 4 to 5 inches of snow. Many schools were closed Wednesday and some will remain closed on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Missouri's State Highway Patrol has already reported at least 42 crashes and nine injuries.

This story is developing and will be updated.