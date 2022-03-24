Tom Hanks makes another wedding appearance – this time, as the officiant

Tom Hanks is making an impression on Pittsburgh – at least in the wedding circuit. The actor officiated a wedding in Bellevue, just days after crashing a bride's photoshoot with her bridal party.

A photo by Grace Ruiz show Hanks standing with a bride and groom – the bride holding a toddler.

"This whole experience has been nothing but surreal and wonderful," the bride, Krisna, said during a live interview on CBS Pittsburgh on Thursday morning.

"But he's such a great guy, there's a level of comfort," the groom, Tyson, added. "He's like a best friend you've had forever."

The bride said she actually reached out to Hanks, knowing he was in the area filming a movie – and he's an ordained minister. She wrote him a letter. "We asked and he said yes!" she said. The couple, who did not share their last names, tied the knot at their house.

Krisna called Hanks "authentic" and a "sweetheart." They gave him a loose script, but he added some personal touches. "It was actually really, really special to us and he didn't even realize the meaning of the stuff he added at the time," she said.

Hanks was also seen at the Busy Beaver store in nearby Lawrenceville. The actor is in the city filming "A Man Called Otto," according to KDKA.

But before he officiated this wedding, he popped up in the photos of another Pittsburgh bride. Photographer Rachel Rowland was snapping away, capturing pictures of Grace Gwaltney, and bridesmaids outside of the Fairmont Pittsburgh, when Hanks stopped by and joined in Entertainment Tonight Canada reports.

This is the Academy Award winner's M.O. He crashed another wedding last year when he was walking on the beach in Santa Monica. The two brides, Diciembre and Tashia Farries, were shocked by the star's appearance.

And in 2016, he spotted a wedding while running in New York's Central Park. The bride and groom invited him to take part in their wedding photos and Hanks even posted a shot on his Instagram.