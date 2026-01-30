What are today's mortgage interest rates: January 30, 2026?

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Mortgage interest rates have noticeably declined over the past six months.

Traditionally, the conclusion of a Federal Reserve meeting in which interest rate cuts were kept on hold would not be a reason for optimism for borrowers, especially for homebuyers and owners looking to refinance. And that was the case this week after the central bank kept its benchmark interest rate frozen, following three straight rate cuts in the final four months of 2025.

At the same time, interest rates are already considerably lower than they were one year ago, and mortgage interest rates, in particular, remain at or below multi-year lows. Right now, there are multiple ways to secure a rate under 6%, whether you're buying or refinancing. In other words, another Fed rate cut may have been ideal this week, but it also may not be necessary to motivate buyers and owners.

In today's climate, in which rates are higher than they were at the start of the decade but still considerably lower than they were in 2023 or 2024, it helps to shop around to see what's actually available. You may actually be surprised to see how affordable your options currently are. So, what are today's mortgage interest rates as of January 30, 2026? That's what we'll detail below.

What are today's mortgage interest rates?

The average mortgage interest rate on a 30-year term is 5.99% as of January 30, 2026, according to Zillow. The average mortgage purchase rate on a 15-year term is 5.37%. With both averages remaining where they have been in recent days, it illustrates the benefit of shopping around. Not all lenders will offer these averages, as some will offer more competitive rates and terms, and others will come in a bit higher.

You won't know what your offers are, however, until you take the time to research your options. Consider doing so online today, then, with an online marketplace that lists rates, terms and lenders all in one easy-to-navigate location, offering one of the easier ways to get started.

What are today's mortgage refinance rates?

The average mortgage refinance interest rate on a 30-year term moved to 6.49% on January 30, 2026, according to Zillow, down from 6.59%. The median refi rate on a 15-year term, meanwhile, moved to 5.48%. As noted above, however, these are just averages and time spent shopping around online may result in finding even lower rates.

But don't stop there. By making calls to lenders and visiting some in person, you may be able to lock in rates not publicly listed online. And that could be the difference between justifying a refinance application in today's economic climate or having to wait for the Fed to take action again later this year.

The bottom line

The average mortgage purchase rate on a 30-year term is 5.99% as of January 30, 2026, and 5.37% for a 15-year term, both of which have remained stable in recent days and weeks. The median refinance rate on a 30-year term is currently 6.49%, and it's 5.48% for a 15-year option, potentially opening new affordable opportunities for owners burdened with existing rates over 7% right now. Consider calculating your costs against these options, then, to better determine the value of making a move now versus waiting for the rate environment to change further.