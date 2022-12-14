Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco on end of Title 42 border policy

With Title 42 set to end next week, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said she is "concerned about the increase in illegal immigration" as well as "human smuggling" and "drug smuggling."

"There is a growing concern that there will now be a tsunami of fentanyl flowing through the southern border when Title 42 ends next week. Is that something you're concerned about?" "CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell asked Monaco in an interview Wednesday.

"Absolutely we're concerned about that, which is why we are focusing, as I said, relentlessly on these two ruthless criminal drug organizations, the Sinaloa Cartel and the Jalisco New Generation Cartel," Monaco said.

Monaco, who oversees the Drug Enforcement Administration, said the agency is using "intelligence," "cyber means," "informants" and "data" to "attack" the supply chain.

A court ruling invalidated Title 42, a public health order that the U.S. has used to expel migrants en masse from the border during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Justice Department said it would appeal the ruling.

