Watch CBS News

Inside the missing Titanic exploration sub

The U.S. Coast Guard is continuing a search and rescue mission for a missing submersible that was exploring the wreckage of the Titanic. CBS News correspondent David Pogue, who has done extensive reporting on these types of submersibles, has more.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.