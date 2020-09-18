Commerce Department bans use of TikTok and WeChat in U.S.

The Commerce Department on Friday issued an order banning any transactions on TikTok and WeChat in the U.S., saying the Chinese-owned apps create "unacceptable risks to our national security."

Starting Sunday, TikTok and WeChat will be banned from app stores, as will sending money or processing payments through WeChat.



The order seeks to "combat China's malicious collection of American citizens' personal data," Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said in a statement.

The government previously said that using and downloading the app to communicate wouldn't be banned transaction, although messaging on the app "could be directly or indirectly impaired" by the ban, and people who use it for messaging won't be subject to penalties.

The order comes as TikTok's owner, China's ByteDance, has sought to negotiate partnership with Oracle to comply with a previous executive order that required the company to sell its U.S. assets.

This is a developing story.