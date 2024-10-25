At 56, TikTok star Kim Hale returns to New York to chase Broadway dream

At 56, Kim Hale is reigniting her passion for dance, sharing her journey on social media and embracing the motto, "Dreams have no deadlines," as she pursues a role on Broadway.

Hale, who has over 13 million likes on TikTok, said she has always loved the stage and the energy that New York City brings,

"It just feels like a city where you can dream big," said Hale.

Hale's dream of performing on Broadway began in her early years, driven by her passion for expressing herself through movement. She pursued that ambition into her 20s and 30s, but eventually left New York, finding the constant rejection difficult to handle. Reflecting on that time, she acknowledges that she was more vulnerable then. Relocating to California, Hale remained connected to dance, teaching and working for renowned dancer and actor Debbie Allen.

"The biggest gift I got was working for Debbie Allen, and being able to be in her world, which taught me that you can take the skills of dance and apply them to anything," said Hale.

Hale was around dance, but she wasn't dancing, and it turns out, that is what her heart still wanted.

"It took COVID. It took the loss of both of my parents. It took skin cancer to get me to step back into a dance studio," said Hale.

With encouragement from a friend, Hale enrolled in a hip-hop class and "ended up loving it," saying that each class helped her reconnect with herself.

Hale began sharing her journey on social media, where her posts took off. Broadway choreographer Jerry Mitchell commented on one of her videos, telling her, "Dreams have no deadlines." It's a mantra she holds close.

"I just held onto that," she said.

In May, Hale got to perform in a special showing of "Chicago," though she doesn't see it as her official Broadway debut.

"I want to audition and book a show because I prepared for it. I was ready when opportunity met preparation, and I got it," she said.

For Hale, her return to New York and pursuit of a Broadway role is about more than just achieving a dream.

"The goal is to see what I'm capable of," she said. "You have to do the work. You have to be ready. But I believe that if it's meant for me, it will happen. And if it's not, maybe there's something bigger out there."