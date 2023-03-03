Watch CBS News
MoneyWatch

Tiffany & Co. names BTS star Jimin as brand ambassador

By Elizabeth Napolitano

/ MoneyWatch

Tiffany & Co. has named BTS member Jimin as its newest brand "ambassador," marking the company's latest foray into the burgeoning Asian luxury goods market. 

Under the partnership, the K-pop star will appear in ad campaigns for Tiffany and attend high-profile branding events. A still shot from the luxury jeweler's upcoming advertising campaign, out this spring, features Jimin sporting several of the brand's "Lock" bracelets. 

"It is a great honor to partner with Tiffany and embody the values of a brand that has a passion for design, innovation and artistry," Jimin said in a statement. 

Jimin, whose full name is Park Ji-min, is no stranger to endorsement deals with luxury fashion brands. Earlier this year, the 27-year-old singer signed a global ambassadorship deal with Dior after years of promoting the brand alongside his BTS bandmates. 

Jimin is the second Korean recording artist to star in a Tiffany advertising campaign. Rosé, a member of the popular K-pop girl band Black Pink, teamed with the brand in 2021. 

Luxury brands have forged several strategic partnerships with prominent K-pop stars over the past few years in an effort to make inroads in Asia's rapidly growing luxury goods markets. 

Tiffany stepped up its focus on the Asia-Pacific market after its 2019 acquisition by luxury goods conglomerate LVMH. Tiffany's store locator lists 39 stores in China and 23 shops in South Korea. 

First published on March 3, 2023 / 4:01 PM

© 2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.