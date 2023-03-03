Tiffany & Co. names BTS star Jimin as brand ambassador

Tiffany & Co. has named BTS member Jimin as its newest brand "ambassador," marking the company's latest foray into the burgeoning Asian luxury goods market.

Under the partnership, the K-pop star will appear in ad campaigns for Tiffany and attend high-profile branding events. A still shot from the luxury jeweler's upcoming advertising campaign, out this spring, features Jimin sporting several of the brand's "Lock" bracelets.

"It is a great honor to partner with Tiffany and embody the values of a brand that has a passion for design, innovation and artistry," Jimin said in a statement.

Jimin, whose full name is Park Ji-min, is no stranger to endorsement deals with luxury fashion brands. Earlier this year, the 27-year-old singer signed a global ambassadorship deal with Dior after years of promoting the brand alongside his BTS bandmates.

Jimin is the second Korean recording artist to star in a Tiffany advertising campaign. Rosé, a member of the popular K-pop girl band Black Pink, teamed with the brand in 2021.

Luxury brands have forged several strategic partnerships with prominent K-pop stars over the past few years in an effort to make inroads in Asia's rapidly growing luxury goods markets.

Tiffany stepped up its focus on the Asia-Pacific market after its 2019 acquisition by luxury goods conglomerate LVMH. Tiffany's store locator lists 39 stores in China and 23 shops in South Korea.