Tickets for "Solo" go on sale on Star Wars Day

NEW YORK — Happy "Star Wars" Day! Each year, fans of the movie franchise celebrate May the Fourth, which evokes the iconic line from the movie, "May the force be with you." It has been 41 years since the original movie premiered, and its fans celebrate across the galaxy.

Tickets have gone on sale for the next film, "Solo: A Star Wars Story," which is slated to be in theaters on May 25. The film stars Alden Ehrenreich as Han Solo and Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian, and introduces new characters Qi'Ra, played by Emilia Clarke, and Beckett, played by Woody Harrelson. The movie, directed by Ron Howard, has been described as a heist film.

To mark the day for Star Wars fans, a departure board at London's Heathrow Airport featured locations and characters from the films and notations like "Flight duration now less than 12 parsecs" and "Delayed a long, long time in a galaxy far, far away."

Good morning from Heathrow. The force is strong with us today and we've got some special new routes. Will you be travelling to galaxies near... or far, far away? #Maythe4th #MayTheFourth #MayThe4thBeWithYou #StarWarsDay 🌌🌟 pic.twitter.com/B9IcnMOMxC — Heathrow Airport (@HeathrowAirport) May 4, 2018

Star Wars enthusiasts are also marking the day by dressing the part and indulging in food and drinks based on the movies.

At a game tonight, the New York Yankees will give out Aaron Judge Jedi bobble-head dolls featuring the slugger holding a light saber.

Celebrities like Mark Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker in the original film, wished fans a happy May the Fourth.