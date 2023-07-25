Three Marines found dead in car near Camp Lejeune, North Carolina

Three men who were found dead in a vehicle Sunday morning at a North Carolina store have been identified as Marine lance corporals from Camp Lejeune, officials said.

Deputies found the bodies around 9 a.m. in the parking lot of a Hampstead convenience store about one hour from the military training facility. The deputies were responding to a missing person report, the Pender County Sheriff's Office said. The causes of death have not yet been revealed.

"There does not appear to have ever been any threat to members of the community," the Pender County Sheriff's Office said.

The men were identified by the U.S. Marine Corps Tuesday as Tanner J. Kaltenberg, 19, of Madison, Wisconsin; Merax C. Dockery, 23, of Pottawatomie, Oklahoma; and Ivan R. Garcia, 23, of Naples, Florida. All three men were motor vehicle operators with Combat Logistics Battalion 2, Combat Logistics Regiment 2 and 2nd Marine Logistics Group. The vehicle they were in was privately owned.

"My deepest sympathy and condolences are extended to the family, friends, and colleagues of Lance Cpl. Kaltenberg, Lance Cpl. Dockery and Lance Cpl. Garcia," Brig. Gen. Michael McWilliams, commanding general of the 2nd Marine Logistics Group, said. "Our focus is providing the necessary resources and support to those impacted by their tragic loss as they navigate this extremely difficult time."

Garcia had been on active duty the longest of the three, entering service in July 2019, officials said. Dockery entered active duty service in June 2020 and Kaltenberg entered active duty service in May 2021.

Garcia served in Parris Island, South Carolina; Camp Lejeune, North Carolina and Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. His military awards include the National Defense Service Medal, Navy Meritorious Unit Commendation and the Global War on Terror Service Medal.

Kaltenberg served in San Diego and in Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. His military awards include the National Defense Service Medal, Sea Service Deployment Medal, Navy Arctic Service Ribbon and the Global War on Terror Service Medal.

Dockery served in San Diego; Camp Pendleton, California and Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. His military awards include the National Defense Service Medal, Navy Meritorious Unit Commendation and the Global War on Terror Service Medal.