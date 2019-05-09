This week on "Sunday Morning" (May 12)

Correspondents Lee Cowan and Mo Rocca accept the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Morning Program for "CBS Sunday Morning," May 5, 2019, at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, Calif. CBS News

On Sunday, May 5, "Sunday Morning" won the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Morning Program. Thank you to the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences – and thank you to our viewers, who make it all worthwhile!

COVER STORY: Vaccines

The World Health Organization listed vaccine hesitancy – when parents delay or withhold vaccines for their children – as one of the top ten health risks for 2019. Now, with more than 700 confirmed cases of measles in 23 states, public health officials are scrambling to put a stop to it. Dr. Jon LaPook reports on using science as an antidote to misinformation about vaccines.



HOLIDAYS: Mothers Day

The centerpiece of the new Statue of Liberty Museum, on Liberty Island in New York Harbor, is the original torch Lady Liberty carried, which was replaced in the 1980s because it leaked. CBS News

LANDMARKS: Lady Liberty

This week the $100 million Statue of Liberty Museum opens on Liberty Island in New York Harbor. It tells the story of the creation of Frédéric Auguste Bartholdi's statue back in the 1800s – a gift of France – and also the story of how it became a symbol of America, of inclusion, of liberty. Martha Teichner reports.

For more info:

An artist's rendering of the repurposed TWA Terminal at JFK, now a 512-room hotel and conference center. MCR Development

TRAVEL: Flight of fancy - The TWA Hotel

When Trans World Airlines went bankrupt in 2001, it was the end of an aviation era – and of architect Eero Saarinen's classic TWA Terminal at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, one of the most distinctive buildings in the world. Rescued from the bulldozer by building preservationists, the magnetic terminal that once drew air travelers has now been transformed into the nostalgic TWA Hotel. Kris Van Cleave checks in.

For more info:

In a "Sunday Morning" interview the radio giant reveals a serious health scare, discovering "I wasn't indestructible, I'm not Superman." CBS News

RADIO: The shocking development of Howard Stern

Over the past 13 years, Howard Stern helped SiriusXM satellite radio grow from a fledgling experiment into a 33-million-subscriber empire. But Stern, who made a name for himself as a potty-mouthed shock jock, has evolved – as a celebrity interviewer and as a person. He talks with Tracy Smith about his new book of interviews, "Howard Stern Comes Again"; his psychotherapy; a health scare that demonstrated he "wasn't Superman"; and how he and his wife are guardian angels to a thousand rescue cats.

PREVIEW: Howard Stern on Donald Trump, as a guest and a president

For more info:



JUSTICE: The Central Park Five

With a new Netflix series about their case premiering, the men who came to be known as the Central Park Five share with correspondent Maurice DuBois the many costs of a false conviction.

To watch a trailer for "When They See Us," directed by Ana DuVernay, click on the video player below:

For more info:

"When They See Us," a four-part series debuting on Netflix May 31

"Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek with "Sunday Morning" host Jane Pauley. CBS News

SUNDAY PROFILE: Alex Trebek

For 35 years Alex Trebek has hosted nearly 8,000 episodes of the game show "Jeopardy!" and won six Emmy Awards. And while contestant James Holzhauer's record-setting streak has been making headlines of late, the biggest news from the show has been Trebek's fight against pancreatic cancer. He talked with Jane Pauley about his chemotherapy, the crippling pain, and his determination not to miss a day of work.

PREVIEW: Alex Trebek on his fight against pancreatic cancer

For more info:

Admiral William McRaven (retired). CBS News

MILITARY: The admiral

Admiral William McRaven, now retired, thought commanding the raid on Osama bin Laden's compound would be the crowning achievement of his 37 years as a Navy SEAL, until he gave a 2014 commencement speech at the University of Texas at Austin that went viral – a lesson in personal responsibility that spoke to millions across the globe and became a bestseller, "Make Your Bed." David Martin talks with Admiral McRaven about the long, long road from making your bed to missions in Iraq and Afghanistan.

For more info:

"Sea Stories: My Life in Special Operations" by Admiral William H. McRaven (Grand Central), in Hardcover, eBook and Audio Formats, available via Amazon



PASSAGE: TBD



CALENDAR: Week of May 13

"Sunday Morning" takes a look at some notable events of the week ahead. Jane Pauley reports.



NATURE: TBD



The Emmy Award-winning "CBS Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison.

DVR Alert! Find out when "Sunday Morning" airs in your city

Follow the program on Twitter (@CBSSunday), Facebook, Instagram (#CBSSundayMorning) and at cbssundaymorning.com. "Sunday Morning" also streams on CBSN beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET and at 1 p.m. ET, and is available on cbs.com, CBS All Access, and On Demand.

Full episodes of "Sunday Morning" are now available to watch on demand on CBSNews.com, CBS.com and CBS All Access, including via Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Amazon FireTV/FireTV stick and Xbox. The show also streams on CBSN beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET and 1 p.m. ET.

You can also download the free "Sunday Morning" audio podcast at iTunes and at Play.it. Now you'll never miss the trumpet!